July’s core inflation rate down to 10.6 pct reports central bank

Paweł Supernak/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, which excludes the prices of food and energy, measured 10.6 percent year on year in July and was down from June’s 11.1 percent, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Wednesday.

Inflation excluding fixed prices amounted to 9.6 percent year on year in July, down from the level of 10.3 percent in the previous month.

Inflation excluding the most volatile items measured 13.7 percent year on year in July, down from 14.4 percent in June.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 12.0 percent year on year in July, down from 12.8 percent in the previous month.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) rose by 10.8 percent year on year and were down 0.2 percent month on month in July.