Election day will be a celebration of democracy says prime minister

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said on Wednesday that October 15, the day of parliamentary elections, will be the biggest celebration of democracy in over 30 years.

Speaking in the Sejm, the lower house of the Polish parliament, Morawiecki directed his words towards voters, saying: “Think about how you will vote, who the Civic Platform serves,” while “we (Law and Justice – PAP) serve Poland and Poles.

“Today we invite you to the world of democracy,” he continued, adding that “October 15 will be the biggest celebration of democracy in over 30 years.”

The election will see the incumbent right-wing coalition, dominated by Law and Justice (PiS), take on Poland’s opposition parties, the biggest of which is Civic Platform, in an election that looks set to broaden the divide in Poland’s polarised political landscape.

The government argues that it has delivered years of economic growth and stability while enhancing Polish security. But the opposition argues that it has chipped away at the foundations of Polish democracy through changes to the judicial system and by tightening control over public media.

Reflecting the divide Morawiecki also said under PiS Poland has one of the lowest levels of unemployment in Europe and improved public finances. The last time the opposition was in control, he added, “millions” of people left Poland and unemployment was high.