Poznań is best city to live in Poland, says new study

PAP/Alamy

Poznań has been named best city to live in Poland.

According to research carried out by Business Insider Polska, the city took top spot based on various factors including remuneration, access to healthcare through the National Health Fund and air quality.

Including all cities across the country, Poznań was closely followed by Katowice and Opole.

The study highlighted the success of mid-sized urban locales, with Poznań’s population of approximately 550,000 making it a prime example.

Evaluating diverse criteria, the Business Insider journalists created sub-rankings for specific categories such as unemployment rate, average salary, housing availability, access to National Health Fund doctors, crime rates, and air quality were taken into account.

Kraków (pictured) claimed victory in the “average salary” category, while Katowice excelled in “availability of apartments.”PAP/Alamy

Poznań achieved a unique distinction, earning a place in the top 10 across all six categories, clinching the top spot for unemployment with only 1 percent of its population out of work.

Meanwhile, Kraków claimed victory in the “average salary” category, while Katowice excelled in “availability of apartments.”

In terms of safety, Rzeszów, Olsztyn, and Lublin (pictured) were identified as the safest cities.Wojtek Jargiło/PAP

Access to doctors within the National Health Fund saw Łódź in the lead, closely followed by Lublin and Kielce.

In terms of safety, Rzeszów, Olsztyn, and Lublin were identified as the safest cities.

Warsaw was placed at the bottom half of the ranking in access to doctors, crime and air quality, securing the lowest spot in the ranking for housing availability.Archiwum Kalbar/PAP

Conversely, Warsaw was placed 14th on the list, only surpassing Kielce and Białystok.

The capital excelled in unemployment and average salary but was placed at the bottom half in access to doctors, crime and air quality, securing the lowest spot in the ranking for housing availability.