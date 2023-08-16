Goth graves and ancient jewellery found in Polish forest

The 50 graves were discovered by archaeologists near the village of Stara Rzeka in north Poland.

A 2,000-year-old Goth burial site filled with ancient jewellery has been uncovered in a forest in northern Poland.

Discovered near the village of Stara Rzeka, the 50 graves contained a large number of priceless artefacts, including two silver necklaces, two silver fibulae and elements of a necklace made from small silver beads, as well as jewellery with snake motifs.

The archaeologists also found fragments if ceramics as well as perfectly intact 2,000-year-old urn.

Posting on their Facebook page, the Wdecki Park Krajobrazowy wrote: “The last three weeks have been very intensive for the park’s archaeological section.

“In light of the discovery of a Goth burial site in Stara Rzeka, which was found by Olaf Popkiewicz [an archaeologist and creator of a YouTube channel called ‘History Seekers’ (Poszukiwacze Historii)], we went out into the field to begin initial studies of the site.

“Over three weeks we managed to analyse over 250 square kilometres of area of the cemetery and discover 50 graves!

“This constitutes only a small fragment of the area of the site, which we estimate to be over one hectare in size!

“Unfortunately, the condition of a large part of the discovered necropolis means that urgent excavation studies are needed in order to help save and preserve the site.

“That’s why this is likely only the begin of our adventure with this place.”

A Germanic people who contributed to the fall of the Western Roman Empire and the emergence of medieval Europe, the early Goths inhabited northern Poland between the 1st and 5th century AD, where they are commonly identified with the Wielbark culture.

The Goths were known to have lived in wooded areas near the village of Osie, not far from where the new burial site was discovered (illustration pic).Public domain

The Goths were known to have lived in wooded areas near the village of Osie, not far from where the new burial site was discovered.

Last year archaeologists found the remains of a Goth settlement with a well-preserved spatial arrangement and objects dating to the 4th century AD.