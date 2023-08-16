Agrounia leader to be on Civic Coalition electoral list

Donald Tusk broke the news that Michal Kolodziejczak, the Agrounia leader, was joining the PO list during a speech on Wednesday.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The leader of a populist agrarian movement will take part in October’s general election on the electoral list of Civic Platform (PO), Poland’s largest opposition party.

A former councillor with the governing Law and Justice party, Kolodziejczak founded Agrounia in 2018. It has since then spearheaded protests against the government’s farming policy, eating into the rural vote which has long been a source of power for the governing Law and Justice party.

“I would like to invite onto the stage those who have recognised the same priorities as their own and with whom we will take part in very serious battle for the future of Poland,” said Tusk during the speech.

According to the news and entertainment website Onet.pl Agrounia had been in talks with the other opposition groups over possible alliances.