Poland marks Armed Forces Day

Armed Forces Day is being celebrated in Poland on Tuesday with a host of ceremonies attended by the country’s top officials.

The main events are taking place on Pilsudskiego Square in central Warsaw where leading figures, including Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, attended a ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in the presence of President Andrzej Duda.

As part of the observances, the presidential couple laid wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and at the Monument to Marshal Jozef Pilsudski as well as the Monuments to the victims of the Smolensk air disaster and President Lech Kaczynski, who perished in 2010 when the presidential plane crashed in western Russia killing all 96 people on board.

The central celebration of Polish Army Day will culminate with a huge military parade organised under the slogan ‘Strong White and Red,’ involving around 2,000 soldiers, 200 pieces of various types of military equipment and 92 aircraft.

August 15 sees an annual celebration commemorating Poland’s victory over the Red Army in the 1920 Battle of Warsaw, headed by Marshal Jozef Pilsudski, during the Polish-Soviet War of 1919-1921.