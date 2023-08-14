Poland to unify command of military forces, president says

The president made the announcement at a Monday ceremony promoting Polish army officers to the ranks of general and admiral.

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Andrzej Duda, the Polish president, has announced that Poland will soon unify its military command system.

He made the announcement at a Monday ceremony promoting Polish army officers to the ranks of general and admiral.

“There is a definite need to standardise the command system,” Duda said

“I deeply believe that as a result of the changes that will be proposed in the nearest future, legislative changes, the Joint Forces Command will be established, to be supervised by the Chief of the General Staff,” he added.

Duda also announced the reconstruction of command structures of the Kinds of Military Forces which will be responsible for the daily operational functioning of types of troops and for the training of soldiers.

He said that their overall structure will be similar for both times of peace and times of war, “so that we are more efficient.”