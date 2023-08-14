Kaczyński says Tusk is ‘pure evil’

Kaczyński said on Monday that Tusk, the head of the main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), "began to proclaim that his formation is a broad alliance … of those who want to continue my brother's work."

Marian Zubrzycki/PAP

Jarosław Kaczyński, Poland’s deputy prime minister and leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said opposition leader Donald Tusk is “the personification of evil,” “pure evil.”

Tension between the two political leaders has been running high for years but has escalated in recent weeks in the run-up to the 15 October general election.

Kaczyński said on Monday that Tusk, the head of the main opposition party Civic Platform (PO), “began to proclaim that his formation is a broad alliance … of those who want to continue my brother’s work.”

In 2010, when Tusk was prime minister, Lech Kaczyński, the twin brother of Jarosław Kaczyński and the then Polish president, was killed in a plane crash. Jarosław Kaczyński has on many occasions accused Tusk of “covering up” alleged Russian involvement in the crash.

“There is indeed a group of traitors among those who have collaborated with my brother at some point. They are disgusting people who betrayed everything. They are prepared to do anything for their careers. Some of them were associated with various infamous organisations, only this was not known at the time,” Kaczyński argued on Monday.

“Tusk is the personification of evil in Poland, pure evil. My brother’s tradition has nothing to do with this destroyer, who also destroyed him in a cynical and cruel way,” he said.

According to Kaczyński “Tusk defends ‘ubeks’ (officers of Polish communist secret police – PAP) and gathers various dark elements under his banners only to win… and “wants to pursue the interests of Brussels in Poland.”

“They often referred to Poles as ‘population’ and they want us all to be population, but we want to be citizens… proud representatives of a proud nation – Poles,” he continued.

In his opinion “there is only one way to lead to this, which is to vote for the (incumbent governing coalition – PAP) United Right, for Law and Justice, for a strong Poland, for a Polish future and the greatest success in our history.”