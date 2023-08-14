Poland signs contracts for new armoured vehicles

Piotr Nowak/PAP

The Polish government has signed contracts for three types of armoured vehicles as part of an extensive and rapid rearmament policy, carried out in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, approved the three contracts with the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) on Monday, describing all of them as “very important.”

The contracts are for 700 heavy infantry fighting vehicles, wheeled armoured personnel carriers and light reconnaissance vehicles.

Blaszczak said the heavy vehicle will be constructed around a chassis for the AHS Krab, and will be equipped with an unmanned turret. The Armament Agency (AU) said that the first deliveries to the Polish Armed Forces are expected in 2025.

The second contract is for the KTO Rosomak wheeled armoured personnel carrier.

“We have ordered almost 400 units, which will be produced by the Rosomak plant in a very short time,” said Blaszczak.

The contract for 4×4 light reconnaissance vehicles comes to about PLN 1.2 billion (EUR 270 mln) gross and, according to the minister, also “provides for the establishment of industrial capacity which will enable the production and provision of service and repair facilities in the country”.

The vehicles will be able to transport four soldiers with their individual and specialist equipment, in all-weather conditions.

Deliveries on the first vehicles are scheduled for next year.