The Witcher author delights fans with surprise announcement there WILL be a new book



Andrzej Sapkowski, author of the fantasy saga “The Witcher”, has delighted fans after announcing he’s working on a new novel to add to the globally renowned series.

Sapkowski made his surprise announcement during an online meeting with Ukrainian fans.

The 75-year-old said: "I don't like to talk about what I'm doing until I finish doing it. because until I finish it, I don't think it exists.

“But since I always make exceptions for Ukrainians, I will do it this time too.

"Yes, I'm working on a new book about Witcher and quite diligently."

He also revealed that fans would not have long to wait for the new addition, which he said "may take a year, but no longer", giving it a potential expected publication date at some point in 2024.

One of the most recognisable Polish cultural brands worldwide, "The Witcher" gained global fame as a book series which was subsequently turned into a best-selling video game and which was most recently adapted into a current Netflix TV series starring Henry Cavill.

Originally made up of six novels and 15 short stories, the last of which, "Season of Storms" was published in 2013 and in English translation in 2018.

Though nothing is known about the plot of the new novel as Sapkowski stopped short of revealing any details, fans are speculating that the new novel will either be a prequel or sidequel rather than adding anything new to the end of the story.

The speculation comes after Sapkowski told a Polish Comic-Con in 2018, in which he said that he would never continue the story beyond the events concluded in “The Lady of the Lake”.

It was long believed that the saga was closed as Sapkowski had often publicly said that he would not be adding any more to it, however he had occasionally hinted at adding something to the series.

He added: “If by chance I write something in The Witcher Universe, it will most likely be something like a Prequel or Sidequel. Not a Sequel.”

Since the release of the first title in The Witcher series in 1990, the books have been translated into 37 languages, whilst Netflix also has a prequel

The Rats in post-production and The Wicther: Sirens of the Deep in advanced production.