Polish security agency detains two Russians for distributing propaganda

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW), acting together with the police, has detained two Russians for allegedly disseminating propaganda for the Wagner Group, the interior minister has announced.

A Russian mercenary group, Wagner has been heavily involved in the fighting in Ukraine, but its future is uncertain after it was involved in an apparent rebellion against the Kremlin in June.

Mariusz Kaminski, in his post on the X platform, wrote on Monday: “The ABW, working together with the police, has identified and detained two Russians who had been disseminating (Russian mercenary – PAP) Wagner Group propaganda materials in Cracow and Warsaw.

“Both men have been charged with spying, among other acts, and have been placed under arrest,” he added.