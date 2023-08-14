Fourth referendum question will be on border fence with Belarus

According to Blaszczak, the question will be: "Do you support the removal of the barrier on the border between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus?"

Artur Reszko/PAP

The fourth question in a proposed referendum, to be held alongside the October 15 general election, will be on whether Poles agree to the removal of a fence running along the Polish-Belarusian border.

Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister, unveiled the question in a video posted on social media on Monday morning.

The border fence was constructed following the 2021 migrant crisis, which saw hundreds of migrants trying to get into Poland from Belarus. The Polish government has accused the Belarusian authorities of orchestrating the crisis in order to destabilise both Poland and the EU.

According to Blaszczak, the question will be: “Do you support the removal of the barrier on the border between the Republic of Poland and the Republic of Belarus?”

“For us, the voice of ordinary Poles is always decisive,” Blaszczak said, adding that “the most important matters, those that affect security, should be decided by citizens.”

He went on to say: “Poland may become Putin’s next target, and our security is really threatened,” adding “that is why we are consistently strengthening the Polish Army and building a barrier on the border with Belarus and Russia.”

In the video he also attacked Donald Tusk, a former prime minister who is now the leader of Civic Coalition, the main opposition grouping.

“Donald Tusk and his party first liquidated military units in eastern Poland, then criticized us for building a barrier on the border with Belarus, and then announced its liquidation,” he said.

“We will not allow Poland to be powerless against Putin’s increasing aggression,” he continued.

Other questions in the referendum cover the sale of state-owned enterprises, the retirement age and the European Union’s proposed new migration policy.

Legislation on the referendum is scheduled to be discussed by the lower house of parliament at its August 16-17 sitting.