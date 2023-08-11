Polish troops train on Patriot missiles and IBCS system

The IBCS allows the Patriot system to engage targets detected by other sensors integrated into the IBCS.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Mariusz Błaszczak, the Polish defence minister announced on Friday, that Polish soldiers are training on the Patriot air defence missiles for the first time with the IBCS system.

Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “the #SOCHACZEW23 exercise is underway at the 32nd Tactical Air Base, using a Patriot battery and for the first time with the IBCS (Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System – PAP), the next generation air defence battle command system developed for the US Army.”

Poland has bought a number of Patriot anti-missile batteries from the US in an effort to increase the capabilities of its air defences.