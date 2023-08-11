Heatwave could lead to return of golden algae to River Odra

"This year, the threat of golden algae is mainly in the oxbow lakes along the River Odra," Moskwa said.

Poland’s climate minister has warned that a heatwave expected to hit the country in the next few days could increase the risk of a bloom of golden algae in the River Odra.

The algae, which releases toxins that can kill fish and other aquatic life, is believed to be responsible for the death of tonnes of fish in the Odra last summer in one of Poland’s worst environmental disasters in recent years.

Scientists believe a combination of hot weather, low water levels and pollution helped create the right conditions for the algae to bloom

Anna Moskwa posting on X, formerly Twitter, said that “the incoming heatwave increases the risk of golden algae developing.”

“This year, the threat of golden algae is mainly in the oxbow lakes along the River Odra,” she continued.

To counter the threat, Moskwa added, discharge management controls were being implemented along with regular inspections.