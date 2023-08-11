Photographers set record after capturing Łódź chimney from over 113km away

Lensmen Paweł Kłak and Łukasz Wawrzyszko photographed the EC-4 chimney in Łódź from a vantage point 113.6km away in Warsaw.

Capturing the image from Poland’s tallest building, the Varso Tower, lensmen Paweł Kłak and Łukasz Wawrzyszko photographed the EC-4 chimney in Łódź, a staggering 113.6 km away, making it the farthest ground view to be taken from the capital.

This breaks the previous record of an image taken of the Kozienice power station 70 km away from the centre of Warsaw, which was snapped from the viewing platform of the Palace of Culture.

Writing on his website dalekiewidoki.pl, Kłak said: “From Varso you can see the buildings and facilities of Skierniewice (at a distance of about 63-65 km), Żyrardów (about 43 km), Grodzisk Mazowiecki (about 30 km) and Pruszków (about 15 km).”

Varso Tower, a commanding presence on Warsaw’s skyline, stands together with its spire at an astonishing altitude of 310 metres.

As well as Łódź, the pair snapped the chimneys of the refinery in Płock and a number of wind turbines located around Radom, Płock and Łódź.

This shot went down in history as the most distant view of Poland’s capital ever documented.

The Warsaw skyscraper stands an astonishing 152 kilometres away from Łysa Góra.

The pair had been waiting for a chance to go up to Varso Tower’s observation deck for some time.

At 230 metres above ground level, the observation deck lies twice as high as the 30th-floor observation deck of the Palace of Culture and Science.

Kłak says that the new record could yet be broken, saying that under night conditions and non-standard refraction, it should be possible to see the Święty Krzyż radio and television tower more than 150 km away, along with the outline of the Swietokrzyskie Mountains.