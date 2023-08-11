Immigration referendum to include questions on other topics says Kaczynski

The first question on a planned referendum in Poland will ask respondents whether they support the sale of state-owned enterprises, the leader of the ruling party said on Friday.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is also deputy prime minister, said the public would decide whether the wealth of generations would remain in Polish hands.

The governing Law and Justice (PiS) party published a video about the referendum on social media on Friday in which Kaczynski said: “For us, the voice of normal Poles is decisive. The voice of foreign politicians, including Germans, is of no importance, that is why in key issues we want to appeal to you directly, in a referendum.

“The first question will be: Do you support the sell-off of state-owned enterprises?” Kaczynski said. “The Germans want to install (opposition leader Donald – PAP) Tusk in Poland, to sell of the common wealth. His background says it clearly.”

Later in the clip, archive footage appeared of economist Boguslaw Grabowski from January 2023 being asked on private radio station Radio Zet whether if the opposition took power they should reverse the expansion and merger process taking place in fuels firm Orlen, to which he answered “absolutely yes.”

“Should fuels and energy companies, ports, be private? Airports? Yes,” Grabowski said.

“We cannot agree to this,” Kaczynski said in the video. “You decide whether the wealth of generations will remain in Polish hands.”

In the coming days (August 12, 13 and 14), PiS will publish more videos containing referendum questions, the public Polish Radio 24 reported.

In June, Kaczynski announced that the issue of a planned EU migrant relocation scheme would be put to a referendum. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki later confirmed that it would coincide with a parliamentary election scheduled for October 15. A regulation on the referendum will be discussed by the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, at its sitting of August 16-17.