Thousands to be evacuated after unexploded bomb found in Lublin

The mayor's office said that from 1130 hrs on Friday the part of the city affected would be completely closed to traffic and public transport would be diverted.

Miasto Lublin/Facebook

Nearly 14,000 people living in the eastern Polish city of Lublin were given an evacuation notice on Thursday after an unexploded bomb was found in the city.

The residents were told to leave their homes between 0700 and 1100 hrs on Friday and make their way to a gathering point.

A representative of the city mayor’s office said buses would be laid on to take the evacuees to a local stadium. She also said local kindergartens in the area would be closed on Friday. Special provisions have been made for the disabled and people requiring care.

The mayor’s office said that from 1130 hrs on Friday the part of the city affected would be completely closed to traffic and public transport would be diverted.

Krzysztof Żuk, Lublin’s mayor, was quoted in a press statement as saying that a special crisis group was formed right after the ordnance was discovered.

“All our units are ready and cooperating closely with the police and army as well as the Fire Brigade, all the services responsible for the whole process of making the ordnance safe and disposing of it,” Żuk said, adding that the situation was “under full control.”

On Thursday morning, a construction worker came across the bomb while doing ground work. The area was sealed off by the police and army bomb disposal experts were called in. The unexploded bomb was found at the site of a pre-World War Two aircraft factory.

During the war a prisoner of war and labour camp was established on the site.