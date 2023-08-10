China greenlights group trips to Poland

Marek Zakrzewski/PAP

From August 10, Poland joined the list of countries to which Chinese travel agencies can organize group trips.

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China has announced on Thursday that starting from August 10, Chinese travel agencies can organise group trips to Poland again after a three-year freeze in group travel caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Andrzej Gut-Mostowy, a deputy sport minister told PAP that “this is a good milestone in the reconstruction of incoming tourism and a positive effect of cooperation.”

In December last year, the Chinese authorities lifted its three-year “zero Covid” policy and the accompanying strict restrictions that were supposed to protect Chinese residents from large waves of infections. In January, China announced the end of lockdown, and Beijing opened its borders and issued “pilot” permission for group travel to 20 countries, including Thailand, Russia, Cuba and Argentina. The second batch released in March covered 40 countries, including Nepal, France, Portugal and Brazil.