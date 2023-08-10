Polish army helicopter loses missile fuse on border with Belarus

The Polish military lost a missile fuse during a helicopter security operation flight, the General Command of the Armed Forces announced on Thursday.

“We would like to inform the public that the Polish Army is carrying out intensive operations with the use of specialised equipment at the border with Belarus to ensure security,” the General Command said in a statement. “On Tuesday, after the end of reconnaissance flights, one of the helicopters carrying out a patrol mission in the border area was found missing a fuse in one of the missiles.”

The detonator does not pose a threat to people as it has built-in protections and the flight took place along the border strip, not over built-up areas, the General Command added, asking anyone who may find the fuse to mark the location and notify the nearest military unit or the police.

“We will continue to search for the device,” the statement said, adding that during military operations “situations of this kind occur, as was the case in Afghanistan, where after combat flights there were cases of missing equipment items.”