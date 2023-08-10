Corporate bankruptcies up y/y in O2 – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Ninety-seven companies went bankrupt in Poland in the second quarter of 2023, up by 21.3 percent year on year, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

The number of newly-registered companies totalled 88,549 in the April-June 2023 period, down by 5.5 percent year on year, GUS wrote on Thursday.

According to GUS, the number of bankruptcies increased mainly in the industrial sector (from 17 to 30) and in services (from 13 to 16), among other industries.

The number of new company registrations fell in all sectors of the economy, GUS added.