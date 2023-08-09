Poland ready to help Slovenia after floods

"We are ready to provide support," said Błaszczak, adding that Polish military engineers "have the required skills."

Przemysław Piątkowski/PAP

Poland is ready to help Slovenia following the floods that affected the country last week, Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, said on Wednesday, adding that a group of specialists was heading to Slovenia to assess the situation.

Six people died as a result of last week’s floods and storms in Slovenia, described by Robert Golob, the Slovenian prime minister, as the worst natural disaster in the country’s history. Two thirds of the territory was affected.

Removal of the damage is underway, with the help of rescuers and equipment from abroad, including Poland. The Slovenian government has estimated that the cost of the damage caused by the floods will exceed half a billion euros.

Mariusz Błaszczak said at a press briefing on Wednesday that Slovenia had asked Nato allies for help.

“We are ready to provide support,” said Błaszczak, adding that Polish military engineers “have the required skills.”

“We are ready to send a 50-person team,” he said. “This team size is needed to build a bridge in a place indicated by the Slovenian authorities.”

Błaszczak added that “a reconnaissance group is already heading to Slovenia.”