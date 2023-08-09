‘He’s why I’m here today’: Welsh rugby player stunned to discover his Polish great-grandad escaped from Auschwitz

Cardiff Blues prop Corey Domachowski, recently discovered his great-grandfather Stefan had been imprisoned in the notorious death camp before breaking out and moving to Wales.

A rugby player who is set to represent Wales in next month’s World Cup, said he was stunned to discover his late great-grandfather had escaped from Auschwitz during WWII.

Domachowski’s journey to discovering his family legacy was triggered by a feature on him in a match programme.

Recounting the moment, the 26-year-old said: “They asked about my surname and my heritage, so I asked my grandparents if they had any stories to share with me.

“That’s when my nan told me my great-grandfather had escaped from Auschwitz.

“I thought she was pulling my leg, so I asked my grandad about it and he opened it all out to me. I’ve got a lot of information about Stefan now.”

Stefan Domachowski was born in Mysłowice, a city in Silesia bordering Katowice.

Following the outbreak of WWII, Domachowski joined the Polish army when he was captured by Germans and sent to Auschwitz.

One of 196 prisoners to successfully escape the horrors of the camp, Domachowski settled in Pencoed, a town 28 kilometers west of Cardiff, where he later worked in the mines of Ogmore Vale.

Corey said: “He came over here looking for work, as many did.

“He managed to get into the mines and ended up settling and meeting my great-grandmother.

“It’s a crazy story. It was quite remarkable really, an eye-opener. I wasn’t born when he was alive, but it’s amazing to hear the story now. It’s why I’m here today.”

Growing up in the former coal mining village of Gilfach Goch, Corey has carved his own path in the world of rugby, amassing over 50 appearances for the Cardiff Blues and impressing Wales’ coach.

He was recently included as one of 10 uncapped players in Wales’ initial extended World Cup training squad and had his international debut in the 20-9 win against England last Saturday.

Apart from his roots, the former Wales U20s Grand Slam winner has also taken inspiration from becoming a father, to daughter Mia and son Rio.