Poles evenly split over which recent government was best

Poles are evenly split over whether life was better under the current Law and Justice dominated government or its predecessor controlled by the Civic Platform party, according to a new opinion poll.

In the United Surveys poll for the Wirtualna Polska (Wp.pl) news portal, people were asked whether their lives were better during the eight years of rule under the United Right, the governing coalition dominated by Law and Justice (PiS), or during the eight years of rule by Civic Platform (PO) and junior coalition partner the Polish People’s Party.

In response 43.9 percent said that they have fared better under PiS while 43.6 thought life was better under PO.

Almost one in 10 Poles (12.5 percent) have no opinion on this matter.

According to Wp.pl, 96 percent of PiS voters are convinced that the previous eight years of Tusk’s government were far worse than now.

The survey was conducted on July 29 and 30 this year, using the CAWI & CATI methods, on a representative sample of 1,000 people.