Intercity rail carrier to shorten travel time between main cities

Art Service/PAP

PKP Intercity, Poland’s leading passenger railway company, will cut the journey times on some of its major routes from September, the carrier announced on Tuesday.

The shortened times will apply to the company’s fastest trains operating on routes between Poland’s largest cities.

From September 3, the journey between Warsaw and the southern city of Krakow will be cut by 20 minutes to a record 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Passengers will also be able to travel from Krakow to the coastal city of Gdansk in just 4 hours and 50 minutes, which is 17 minutes shorter than before and 6 minutes faster than the best time ever recorded on the route.

The journey from Warsaw to the south-western city of Wroclaw will be shortened by 16 minutes to 3 hours and 33 minutes, while the Warsaw-Poznan route will be 20 minutes quicker.