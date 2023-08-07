Poland to receive first AW101 chopper for its navy

The AgustaWestland AW101, powered by three turboshaft engines, has the capacity to combat submarines and take part in search and rescue operations.

The first of four AW101 anti-submarine and rescue helicopters ordered for the Polish Navy is on its way to Poland, Mariusz Błaszczak, defence minister, has announced.

The PLN 1.65 billion (EUR 373 million) contract for the delivery of four AW101 helicopters was signed in Świdnik, southeastern Poland, in April, 2019. The value of an offset agreement, signed in early April 2019, reached over PLN 395.8 million (EUR 89.3 million).

According to the original deal, the new helicopters were to be delivered to the end of 2022.

On Monday, Mariusz Błaszczak wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “Deliveries of AW101 anti-submarine helicopters have started. The first one is already on its way to Poland.”

According to the schedule, the AW101s will undergo a series of tests at PZL Świdnik aviation plant, required before they can be put into service.

The AgustaWestland AW101, powered by three turboshaft engines, has the capacity to combat submarines and take part in search and rescue operations. The British-Italian construction produced by the Leonardo group, which owns PZL-Świdnik, was the only machine offered in the tender after the withdrawal from the competition of Airbus Helicopters.

The choppers are manufactured at factories in Yeovil, England and Vergiate, Italy.