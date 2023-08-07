Ghoulish remains of ‘vampire child’ found in ‘grave of the damned’

The grim discovery was made in an abandoned souls' graveyard in Pień near Bydgoszcz.

Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

The ghoulish remains of a young boy buried face down, with an “anti-vampire” padlock on his foot has been discovered in an abandoned souls’ graveyard in Pień near Bydgoszcz.

Archaeologists from Toruń’s Nicolaus Copernicus University say that the burial, which has left experts intrigued and sheds light on the peculiar mortuary practices of the past, is likely the only such burial of a child in Europe and possibly in Europe.

Researchers found that a padlock was attached to the foot of a child of about 5-7 years old, who was originally buried face down.Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

Dating back to the 17th century, the extraordinary burial lies just 1.5 meters away from last year’s discovery of the infamous “Vampire of Pień,” a woman whose grave contained a sickle positioned around her neck and a padlock also clasped to her toe.

When excavation work resumed this year, on the first day, a triangular padlock was found in the ground.

According to the rituals of the time, such a burial was supposed to make the child Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

In the following days, the researchers made the macabre discovery that the padlock was attached to the foot of a child of about 5-7 years old, who was originally buried face down.

According to the rituals of the time, such a burial was supposed to make the child “bite into the ground” and not harm the living.

Dariusz Poliński, a professor at the University of Nicolaus Copernicus, told PAP: “The padlock under the foot symbolises the closing of a stage of life and is meant to protect against the return of the deceased, which was probably feared.”Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

Dariusz Poliński, a professor at the University of Nicolaus Copernicus, told PAP: “The padlock under the foot symbolises the closing of a stage of life and is meant to protect against the return of the deceased, which was probably feared.

“Such practices originated in folk beliefs and are sometimes described as anti-vampiric, which is not entirely accurate, since the concept of a vampire appeared historically later than we date the burials in Pień.”

Prof. Dariusz Poliński said that the practice of using a padlock “originated in folk beliefs and are sometimes described as anti-vampiric.”Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

More than 30 burials have been found at the site including quite a few unusual ones deviating from standard burials.

Archaeologists speculate that people rejected from society were buried in the 17th-century necropolis in Pień.

Archaeologists believe that people rejected from society were buried in the 17th-century necropolis in Pień.Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

“It is not known for what reason. Probably it was about people who were feared not only during life, but also after death,” explained Magdalena Zagrodzka, who heads the “Evolution” Educational Association of Torun, which is leading the research.

Near the child’s grave, researchers found a cluster of loose bones of three other children, leading to speculation that the corpses were desecrated.

Near the child’s grave, researchers found a cluster of loose bones of three other children, leading to speculation that the corpses were desecrated.Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

There they found a fragment of a jaw stained green, which researchers say may have been left by a copper coin.

“Why were the children’s bodies treated this way? At the moment we do not know, but we hope to solve the mystery,” Zagrodka said.

The archaeologists also found a fragment of a jaw stained green, which researchers say may have been left by a copper coin.Institute of Archaeology – Nicholaus Copernicus University, Torun

During the research, the remains of a pregnant woman were also found.

Zagrodzka said: “The foetus was determined to be roughly 5-6 months old. This is surprising, because the bones of children of this age are poorly mineralized, so they are usually not preserved.”

The child’s remains were last year found at the site where researchers from the Nicolaus Copernicus University found a body of a woman with a sickle placed over her neck and a padlock on the big toe of her left foot, which they say would have been to prevent her from returning from the dead.