Dep. min. accuses Germany of attempting to block key Polish investments

Pawel Jablonski made the claim in a recording published on X (formally known as Twitter) on Sunday.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Germany may try to block key strategic investments in Poland, a deputy foreign minister has said.

In the recording he said that there were indications from Germany that “there will be attempts to block investments important for Poland in the upcoming weeks.”

Jablonski said that work on improving navigation on the River Odra, the expansion of the port in Swinoujscie, development of the Central Communication Port and Poland’s nuclear power projects are all vulnerable to interference.

“They will be blocked by various so-called ecologists, activists campaigning under the lofty slogans of environmental protection, and you will hear it in the media,” he said adding that “it’s not really about any kind of ecology, it’s not about the environment – it’s about hard business.”

Jablonski also claimed that Germany was determined to achieve a change of government in Poland in order to stall the projects.

“They will do everything to change the government that has implemented these investments,” he said, adding that Berlin wanted a government that “will withdraw from the investments and will no longer compete with Germany.”

Poland goes to the polls this autumn in a general election.