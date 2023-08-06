Poland’s exports to Ukraine up in 2022 and 2023

Poland became in 2022 the second biggest exporter to Ukraine after China, a government-affiliated economic think-tank has said.

“With a 10-percent share, Poland became the second biggest supplier to Ukraine after China in 2022,” the Polish Economic Institute (PIE) said.

“Poland advanced from fourth place and overtook Germany and Russia,” PIE wrote, adding that, according to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s exports to Ukraine exceeded USD 10 billion in 2022, up by 37 percent year on year.

“In January-May 2023, Poland’s exports to Ukraine totalled USD 4.6 billion, up by 67 percent from the corresponding period of 2021, and by 52 percent from the first five months of 2022,” PIE reported.

According to PIE, Poland’s exports to Ukraine are mostly directed “to service” its war-related needs, with fuels and mineral oils accounting for 21 percent of the total, road vehicles and spare parts (10 percent), and weapons and ammunition (8 percent), among other products.