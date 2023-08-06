Poland offers assistance to Slovenia after devastating floods says PM

Marcin Gadomski/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has expressed solidarity with Slovenia after devastating floods affected the country and declared Poland’s readiness to offer support.

“Tragic news coming from Slovenia. Let me express, on behalf of the Polish government, solidarity with all those hit by the disastrous floods,” Morawiecki wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday night.

“Poland is ready to offer assistance to its Slovenian friends,” he added.

Devastating floods on Thursday and Friday killed at least four people and destroyed roads, bridges and houses in the country. Two thirds of the territory was affected.

On Sunday morning, PAP was told by a Polish Red Cross board member that the first transport of humanitarian assistance for Slovenia would leave Poland later in the day.

“Two 18-tonne trucks with humanitarian aid will leave Lublin (south-eastern Poland) on Sunday,” Michal Mikolajczyk said, adding that medical rescue and humanitarian aid teams would also leave for Slovenia on Sunday to evaluate the most urgent needs.

“The Polish Red Cross is one of the first Red Cross organisations which has already responded,” Mikolajczyk said.