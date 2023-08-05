Olsztyn – home to ‘mad dogs’ and Englishmen

Trevor Hill plays a tune on his ukulele for The Debrief ’s co-producer Bartosz Panek and host John Beauchamp in Olsztyn, summer 2023.

For this episode, it’s time to put our feet up for a moment. We’re continuing our trek through Olsztyn in north-eastern Poland, and we meet a British expat who has been living in Poland for a fair few number of years.

Trevor Hill has a background in anthropology, and when you start mixing that with theatre, well you can imagine, things get interesting… Host John Beauchamp catches up with Trevor – and his ukulele – in downtown Olsztyn.

More on the Węgajty Theatre can be found here and here .