Przydacz to represent Poland at Ukraine peace talks

In a radio interview on Friday, Przydacz said that he would back the 10-point peace plan that Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, presented last autumn.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

The head of the Polish president’s International Policy Bureau, Marcin Przydacz, will represent Poland at peace talks on the Ukraine war, due to take place this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

The talks, which will bring together representatives from Ukraine and about 40 other countries, are expected to begin on Friday in the Saudi Arabian capital of Jeddah, with the main discussions taking place on Saturday and Sunday.

Russia will not participate in the talks, but the attendance of China, considered to be a key Russian ally, is possible.

“Poland supports President Zelensky’s plan and this will be my position during the talks in Saudi Arabia,” said Przydacz adding that at the same time, the talks will “concern energy security issues, the criminal liability of those who have committed crimes and territorial integrity as a basis for any future peacekeeping.”

The 10-point Ukrainian peace formula, presented by the Ukrainian president on November 15, 2022 during a virtual speech to G20 leaders, provides for the punishment of those responsible for war crimes, the withdrawal of all Russian troops from Ukrainian territory, the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees.

The plan also includes a postulate to prevent the destruction of the natural environment, as well as energy, food and nuclear security.