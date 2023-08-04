July estimated unemployment at 5 percent reports ministry

"For a long time now we have been noting record low levels of unemployment in Poland," Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister told PAP.

Unemployment in Poland last month amounted to an estimated 5 percent, unchanged from June, the family and social policy ministry announced on Friday.

July 2023’s unemployment figure was 0.2 percentage points down on June 2022.

“For a long time now we have been noting record low levels of unemployment in Poland,” Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister told PAP. “A lower rate of registered unemployment was last recorded (as far back as – PAP) in September 1990.”