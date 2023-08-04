You are here
Home > News > July estimated unemployment at 5 percent reports ministry

July estimated unemployment at 5 percent reports ministry

"For a long time now we have been noting record low levels of unemployment in Poland," Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister told PAP.
Paweł Supernak/PAP

Unemployment in Poland last month amounted to an estimated 5 percent, unchanged from June, the family and social policy ministry announced on Friday.

July 2023’s unemployment figure was 0.2 percentage points down on June 2022.

“For a long time now we have been noting record low levels of unemployment in Poland,” Marlena Malag, the family and social policy minister told PAP. “A lower rate of registered unemployment was last recorded (as far back as – PAP) in September 1990.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top