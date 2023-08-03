Russia wants war against Ukraine not to end says Polish dep FM

Gerwel stated that the escalation of attacks against Ukrainian ports and the mining of grain sea routes was "additional proof of Russia's determination to prolong its aggression at any cost."

OLIVIER MATTHYS/PAP/EPA

Russia has deliberately caused a food crisis as part of its aggression against the Global South and wants to prolong its war against Ukraine at any cost, a Polish deputy foreign minister has said.

“The food crisis has been created deliberately, Russia has again been showing its contempt for the UN resolution condemning the starvation of civilians as a tactic of warfare,” Wojciech Gerwel said during a UN Security Council meeting on famine and food insecurity caused by conflict on Thursday.

According to Gerwel, this should be seen as a manifestation of economic aggression against Global South countries, of political hypocrisy and cynicism.

Last month, Russia decided to cease participation in the Black Sea Initiative, brokered by the UN and Turkey last year to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

After quitting the deal, Moscow began targeting Ukrainian ports and grain infrastructure on the Black Sea and Danube River, causing global grain prices to soar. Moscow has said it may rejoin the Black Sea agreement if its demands to improve its own exports of grain and fertilizer are met.

Gerwel stated that the escalation of attacks against Ukrainian ports and the mining of grain sea routes was “additional proof of Russia’s determination to prolong its aggression at any cost.”

He also said that the world could not accept a situation in which “global chains of food deliveries are the hostages of aggressors who want to achieve their military goals.”