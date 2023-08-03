Poland completes tests of FA-50 combat aircraft ordered from South Korea

The FA-50 Fighting Eagle is a South Korean light two-seater combat aircraft.

Mariusz Błaszczak/Twitter

Poland’s defence minister has said the tests of FA-50 light combat jets delivered from South Korea have been completed and proven successful.

Poland signed a deal to buy 48 FA-50s from South Korea for its Armed Forces in September last year and received the first consignment in early July this year.

“The FA-50 tests have been successfully completed. Flights in Polish airspace were performed by Polish and Korean pilots,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the defence minister, wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

“This is the last step before handing over the new FA-50 combat jets to the Polish Armed Forces,” he added.

The FA-50 Fighting Eagle is a South Korean light two-seater combat aircraft. According to the Polish Armament Agency, its basic armament is a 20 mm cannon and a wide range of airborne ordnance, including AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, AGM-65 Maverick air-to-surface missiles, as well as several types of aerial bombs of various types.

Poland has ramped up defence spending following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with the goal of becoming one of Europe’s leading military powers.