Poland buys more Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles

Mariusz Błaszczak/X

Poland has signed another contract for the supply of several hundred Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles, Mariusz Blaszczak, the defence minister has announced.

Blaszczak broke the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

“We are consistently strengthening the anti-tank capabilities of our army,” Blaszczak wrote. “Today, we signed another contract with the Polish defence industry for the supply of several hundred Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles in the coming years.”

Spike-LRs with a maximum range of 4 km are part of the basic anti-tank armament of the Polish Army, which started ordering the missiles 20 years ago. They are used as portable weapons and can also be fired from infantry fighting vehicles. The guided missiles are designed to fight tanks, armoured vehicles and combat helicopters. Spike-LRs are manufactured by Mesko S.A., which is part of the state-owned Polish Armaments Group.