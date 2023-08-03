Poland sees increase in number of employees from Belarus

The number of official employees from Belarus, applying for pension and disability insurance, has increased by nearly 40 percent in the 2022-23 period, Poland’s social insurance institution ZUS has reported.

According to ZUS data, at the end of June 2023, 121,700 citizens of Belarus were insured with ZUS, against 87,700 at the end of June 2022.

In the case of Russian citizens, their number decreased to 12,700 in June 2023, compared to 14,360 in June 2022.

ZUS data shows that the number of employees from India is growing rapidly, rising to 18,600 in June 2023 from 12,600 last year.

There are also increases in employees from, among others, Columbia – to 2,560 from 739 in June 2022, Indonesia – to 5,280 from 3,540 and Nepal – to 5,240 from 2,720 in the June 2022 – June 2023 period.