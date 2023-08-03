Opposition party denies alleged collapse of election coalition

Allegations that the agrarian Polish People’s Party (PSL) will part ways with the centre-right Poland 2050 are untrue, a PSL MP has said.

PSL and Poland 2050 announced in April that they had decided to jointly run for parliament as The Third Way in the general election this autumn, but have recently disagreed over a potential expansion of the alliance.

Reacting to media reports about the alleged breakup of the Third Way on state-owned broadcaster Polish Radio on Thursday, PSL’s Marek Sawicki said: “I assure you that all the signals that have been appearing for a week about the separation from Poland 2050 are untrue and exaggerated.”

Poland 2050 was created after its leader, Szymon Holownia, came third in the 2020 presidential election with 13.87 percent of the vote, and it is the youngest party with viable parliamentary chances in Polish politics.

In contrast, the PSL is considered to be the oldest Polish party.

But the allies have recently disagreed over differing visions of a potential extension of The Third Way to include a populist agrarian movement Agrounia, according to the news and entertainment website Onet.pl.

On Wednesday, Holownia said that he did not agree to Agrounia and its outspoken leader, Michal Kolodziejczak, joining the coalition.

“If Kolodziejczak is in the alliance, I will not be part of this alliance,” Holownia said, adding that intensive talks with PSL are currently underway.

But Sawicki said on Thursday that “this week’s conversation between Szymon Holownia and Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz (PSL leader – PAP) clearly confirms that these leaders are mature enough and reasonable that they will be able to close these (election – PAP) lists in the end, close these discussions and propose the best solution for the Third Way.”