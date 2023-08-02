Poland monitors Russian navy drills in Baltic Sea, MoD says

Poland’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said it is closely watching the situation after reported navy drills by Russian forces in the Baltic Sea.

On Wednesday, Reuters wrote, citing Russia’s defence ministry, that “the Russian navy has started scheduled drills in the Baltic Sea involving over 30 ships and boats along with 20 support vessels and 30 aircraft.”

“Some 6,000 navy servicemen are involved in the exercise,” Reuters added.

Later on Wednesday, Poland’s MoD, asked about the media reports, told PAP: “We are constantly and thoroughly monitoring the situation in the Baltic Sea. The Polish Armed Forces cooperate with Nato partners,”

“All actions are taken and agreed with Nato allies,” the MoD added.

According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, From August 2, a naval exercise, Ocean Shield 2023, is running in the Baltic Sea under the command of Navy Commander-in-Chief Nikolay Yevmenov.

The purpose of the maneuvers is, according to the official statement, “to check the preparedness of the naval forces for protecting national interests of the Russian Federation in an operationally important area.”