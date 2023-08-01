Polish foreign ministry summons Ukrainian ambassador

Ukraine’s ambassador to Poland, Vasyl Zvarych, was called to the headquarters of Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Tuesday in connection with remarks made by Ukrainian government officials, the MFA reported.

Poland’s foreign ministry wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that in connection with statements of representatives of the Ukrainian authorities, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland has been invited to the MFA headquarters.”

Earlier in the day, Poland’s ambassador to Kyiv, Bartosz Cichowski, was called to the Ukrainian MFA over comments by a Polish presidential aide to the effect that Ukraine should show more gratitude for the support it has received from Poland.