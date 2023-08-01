Poland starts work on raising minimum wage in 2024

According to estimates, the increase in the minimum wage will cover nearly 3.6 million workers.

The Polish government on Tuesday launched a legislative process for hiking its monthly minimum wage by nearly 20 percent next year, according to the cabinet’s legislative agenda.

A plan to increase the minimum wage from PLN 3,600 gross (EUR 811) currently to PLN 4,242 gross (EUR 956) as of January 1, 2024 and to PLN 4,300 gross (EUR 969) as of July 1, 2024, was announced by the cabinet on June 13.

According to the government proposal, the minimum hourly pay that applies to select civil law labour contracts will be increased to PLN 27.70 (EUR 6.23) as of January 1, 2024, and to PLN 28.10 (EUR 6.32) as of July 1, 2024.

In July, Poland estimated the annual cost for employers of the hiking minimum wage in 2024 at PLN 35.34 billion (EUR 7.95 billion), Family Minister Marlena Maląg said.

The government is legally obliged to raise the minimum wage twice a year if the annual average inflation in the previous year exceeds 5 percent.

The latest inflation reading for July 2023 is a 10.8-percent increase in prices of goods and services compared to the same month of 2022.