Ukrainian foreign ministry summons Polish ambassador

Bartosz Cichocki, the Polish ambassador to Ukraine, went to the Ukrainian foreign ministry to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Vladyslav Musiienko/PAP

The Polish ambassador to Ukraine was invited to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday to discuss a Polish presidential aide’s statement that Ukraine “should start appreciating” Poland’s help.

Marcin Przydacz, an aide to Polish President Andrzej Duda, recently said that “Ukraine has received really huge support from Poland” and that it “should start appreciating it.”

Przydacz was responding to criticism from Ukraine regarding Poland’s declaration that it would prolong a ban food imports from Ukraine.

Bartosz Cichocki, the Polish ambassador to Ukraine, went to the Ukrainian foreign ministry to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

“During the meeting, it was emphasised that (Przydacz’s) comments about the alleged ingratitude of Ukrainians for the help (provided to us by) Poland are untrue and unacceptable,” said a press release of the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

“We are convinced that the Ukrainian-Polish friendship is much deeper than (immediate) political goals,” the ministry added. “Politics should not question the mutual understanding and strength of relations between our nations.

“No statements will prevent us from working together for peace and building a common European future,” the Ukrainian ministry added.

The problem of Ukrainian food that flooded the Polish market after the EU lifted its import restrictions to help Kyiv defend itself against the Russian invasion has driven a wedge between the two nations that got very close after Moscow decided to attack its neighbour.