Who were the Polish scientists left out of Oppenheimer blockbuster?

Press materials/ PAP/ Museum of the history of Polish Jews

But as the world marvels at Christopher Nolan’s epic portrayal of the Manhattan Project, the vital roles played by three Polish atomic pioneers have been silently omitted.

Stanisław Ulam was a brilliant mathematician and his profound knowledge and analytical prowess were instrumental in unravelling the complexities of chain reactions within the atomic bomb.

Stanisław Ulam’s mastery of mathematics, Józef Rotblat’s unwavering commitment to ethical principles, and Maria Goeppert-Mayer’s revolutionary insights into atomic nuclei left an indelible mark on history.

Ulam was a brilliant mathematician and his profound knowledge and analytical prowess were instrumental in unravelling the complexities of chain reactions within the atomic bomb.

He was born in the then Polish city of Lwów in 1909 into a family of assimilated Jews. He studied mathematics at the Jan Kazimierz University in Lwów, where he earned himself a reputation as a respected scholar.

When World War II erupted, Ulam volunteered for scientific work aimed at hastening victory over Hitler, firmly believing that the creation of the most devastating weapon would act as a deterrent against future conflicts.

In 1935, he emigrated to the US, where he worked at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.

His significant contributions earned him the moniker “godfather of the hydrogen bomb,” underscoring his pivotal role in the Manhattan Project.

Ulam’s significant contributions earned him the moniker Public domain

As the Manhattan Project gained momentum, another Polish scientist, Józef Rotblat, joined its international team of researchers, but would eventually leave the project for ethical reasons.

As the Manhattan Project gained momentum, another Polish scientist, Józef Rotblat (pictured on his ID card from the Los Alamos Laboratory) joined its international team of researchers.

He was born in Warsaw in 1908 and earned a doctorate in physics from the University of Warsaw. His dissertation was so good that he managed to obtain a foreign scholarship.

In 1944. Rotblat joined the international team of scientists working on the Manhattan Project.

However, after the bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, he decided to leave the project for ethical reasons. He was the only scientist to do so.

After the war, Rotblat and philosopher Bertrand Russell led the formation of the international pacifist movement Pugwash, which brought together scientists from various countries who sought nuclear disarmament.

In 1995, on the 50th anniversary of the dropping of the atomic bombs on Japan, Rotblat and the Pugwash organisation, of which he was president at the time, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The third Polish-born scientist to play a key role in the development of the atomic bomb was Maria Goeppert-Mayer.

Born in Katowice in 1906, she received her education in Germany and later emigrated to the United States.

Together with Hans Jensen, Goeppert-Mayer developed the shell model of the atomic nucleus, for which she was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1963, the second woman in history, after Marie Sklodowska-Curie, to receive the award.

As part of the Manhattan Project, she worked closely with Robert Oppenheimer, who headed the entire program, and played a key role in the development of the theory of the atomic nucleus.

Together with Hans Jensen, she developed the shell model of the atomic nucleus, for which she was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1963, the second woman in history, after Marie Sklodowska-Curie, to receive the award.