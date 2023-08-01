Poland’s unemployment rate at 2.7 pct in June – Eurostat

Poland’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged month on month at 2.7 percent in June 2023, Eurostat, the EU’s statistical office, reported on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed rose to 472,000 in June from 471,000 in May, Eurostat also said.

According to Eurostat, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate in the eurozone countries stood at 6.4 percent in June, unchanged from May.

According to Poland’s Central Statistical Office (GUS), Poland’s unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percentage points month on month in June 2023 and stood at 5.0 percent.

The discrepancy between GUS and Eurostat figures results from the use of different methodologies. Poland’s GUS reports on all unemployed people registered in labour offices, including those who are not currently looking for a job, while Eurostat only takes into account active job seekers.