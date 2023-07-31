‘It’s o-FISH-cially my largest catch,’ says angler after reeling in monster-sized catfish

Measuring 2.5 metres long and weighing 100kg, the huge fish was caught in the Oder River near Szczecin.

Michal Chełkowski

Angler Michał Chełkowski had the shock of his life when he hooked a monster fish measuring over 2-metres long!

Chełkowski and his pal Grzegorz had been preparing for the 2023 Catfish Cup Poland competition on the Oder River when their echo-sonar detected the beast swimming in the depths of the river near Szczecin.

Managing to hook the 2.5-metre-long beast, they then spent nearly 10 minutes struggling to reel it in before seeing its gigantic 100kg body appear.

Later posting on social media, Chełkowski said: "It emerged from the darkness.

“He was really impressive with his size.

“A powerful, hunched head, and pectoral fins bigger than ping-pong paddles, the real king of my backyard, a dream fish. It beats all previous catches.”

After recording the catch for prosperity, the anglers released the catfish back into the Oder.

In 2020, anglers in Kraków also caught a gigantic catfish measuring over 2 metres long in the Wisla River.

Naming the monster the ‘Wawel Dragon’, anglers Kamil Walicki and Paweł Kabat broke a fishing rod when trying to reel it in.