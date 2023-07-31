Meet Mika, the world’s first AI CEO running a global Polish drinks company

Mika is the official face of Dictador, a luxury rum producer which sold the world’s most expensive bottle of rum earlier this year.

Dictador

A Polish drinks company has ‘employed’ what it says is the world’s first AI Chief Executive Officer.

In a move that places Poland at the forefront of the AI revolution, spirits firm Dictador, believes that its AI-driven CEO Mika is just the first of what will become the norm in many companies.

Mika is the official face of Dictador, a luxury rum producer which sold the world’s most expensive bottle of rum earlier this year.

President of Dictador Europe Marek Szoldrowski said: “Dictator’s board decision is revolutionary and bold at the same time.

“This first human-like robot, with AI, in a company structure, will change the world as we know it, forever.”

Mika has been assigned the role of board member and is spearheading Dictador’s Arthouse Spirits DAO project and communications.

DAO stands for “decentralized autonomous organization,” a revolutionary management structure that employs blockchain technology to automate decision-making within a company.

In a recent interview, Mika said: “’I became an AI CEO about a year ago and have been learning and growing ever since. It’s been an amazing journey and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Mika’s appointment begs the burning question: Will robot bosses become the new norm? Mika replied, “Who knows what the future holds for AI CEOs? All I can say is watch this space.”

Mika joined the company last year and is a more advanced version of her sister prototype, Sophia, ‘activated’ in 2015 in Hong Kong, by Hanson Robotics Ltd.

Sophia came to prominence when she was named as an Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme.

Dictador was founded in 1913 in Columbia as a rum-producer and has been under Polish ownership for the past 14 years.

The company released a limited edition of alcohol, with each bottle valued at a staggering USD 1.5 million.

Mika’s appointment is not an isolated event in Poland’s AI revolution.

Recently, Radio Piekary, a station in the town of Piekary Sląskie in Silesia, unleashed “Basia,” an AI-generated virtual presenter, as the host of their first-ever show in the country.