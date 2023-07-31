Poland’s CPI falls to 10.8 pct y/y in July – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 10.8 percent year on year and fell by 0.2 percent month on month in July 2023, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported in a flash estimate on Monday.

Economists polled by PAP Business estimated that July’s CPI would reach 10.9 percent year on year and go down by 0.1 percent month on month.

In June 2023, the prices of consumer goods and services increased by 11.5 percent year on year and remained month on month.