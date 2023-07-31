Ruling party to present its election programme in September

Mateusz Marek/PAP

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party will present its programme for the autumn general election in September, the party’s spokesman has said.

Poland is scheduled to hold parliamentary elections this autumn, but the exact date is yet to be set by the country’s president.

Rafal Bochenek, the PiS spokesman, told state-owned broadcaster Polish Radio on Monday that his party will present an election programme not for a single four-year term, but for two terms, reiterating an earlier declaration by the party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

Bochenek said that “the time has come for long-term proposals,” adding that the implementation of many reforms “is more complicated” and therefore must be “spread over years.”

The spokesman also said that PiS is most likely to present the programme in September.

Bochenek pointed out that three PiS programme proposals, including free motorways for individual motorists, raising the monthly allowance for children and free medicines for seniors and young people under 18 years of age, are currently being implemented.

Bochenek indicated that the details of the programme will be presented at the PiS programme convention, which according to the PiS leader is due to take place in late August or early September.