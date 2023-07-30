Poland’s Świątek wins Warsaw Open

Świątek, world number one, beat Laura Siegemund in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.

Piotr Nowak/PAP

Poland’s top seed Iga Świątek beat her German rival, Laura Siegemund, in the 2023 BNP Paribas Warsaw Open women’s tennis tournament in the Polish capital on Sunday.

The BNP Paribas Warsaw Open, the country’s biggest tennis tournament, was played on an outdoor hard court this year.

This is the 15th title in the career of the 22-year-old Pole and the first one won on home soil.

Last year, France’s Caroline Garcia triumphed in Warsaw on clay, eliminating Świątek in the quarterfinals.

Świątek this month reached the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament in London, where she succumbed to Ukraine’s former world No. 3 Elina Svitolina 5-7, 7-6, 2-6.

Last month, the Polish player won the French Open for the third time after defeating the unseeded Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in the final to claim her 14th career singles title.

Świątek also won the US Open title last year.