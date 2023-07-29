Polish howitzers are potent on battlefield says Ukrainian ambassador

The Krab self-propelled howitzers are made by Huta Stalowa Wola, part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) defence conglomerate, and combines the Korean K9 Thunder chassis, a Polish fire control system and France’s Nexter 52-calibre gun.

Mateusz Marek/PAP

The Polish-made Krab gun-howitzers handed over to Ukraine are highly valued and very effective on the battlefield, the Ukrainian ambassador to Poland has written on social media.

Poland provided Ukraine with 18 Krabs and the Ukrainian government has ordered another 56 from the Polish producer.

Vasyl Zwarych wrote on Twitter on Saturday that the AHS Krabs handed over by Poland were in the hands of Ukraninian soldiers and “effectively serve to strengthen the security of both Ukraine and Poland as well as all of Europe in the face of the barbaric Russian aggression.”

In April, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that the production of Krabs would be transfered to the Bumar-Łabędy military equipment producing plant in Gliwice, southern Poland.

On Saturday, he confirmed the decision.