Poland’s women’s epee team takes gold at world championships

The Polish women's epee team comprised of: Renata Knapik-Miazga, Martyna Swatowska-Wenglarczyk, Magdalena Pawłowska and Ewa Trzebińska.

Tommaso Berardi/PAP/PA

The Polish women’s epee team have won the gold medal at the Fencing World Championships in Milan.

In the final they beat the Italian team 32:28.

This is the first gold of the women’s epee team and the first gold of Polish fencers in the World Championships since 2007, when the women’s foil team triumphed.

The Polish women’s epee team comprised of: Renata Knapik-Miazga, Martyna Swatowska-Wenglarczyk, Ewa Trzebińska and Magdalena Pawłowska.

The results of the World Cup are of the greatest importance in the Olympic qualification system. Polish women, so far fourth in the ranking, significantly increased their chances of participating in next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.